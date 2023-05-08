Tia Mowry Does Color-Blocking in Orange Blazer & Hot Pink Blouse

Tia Mowry looked vibrant as she posed for her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The “Sisters, Sisters” actress wore a hot pink blouse with a keyhole cutout just below the frill detailing along the turtleneck. She layered the top with a light orange blazer. She paired the top with high-waisted peach trousers.

Mowry accessorized the look with oversized gold hoops, two pendant necklaces, and an assortment of bracelets and rings. She kept her dark brown curly hair in a half-down style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

Tia Mowry on her Instagram story on May 7, 2023. CREDIT: Tia Mowry

Unfortunately, the actress’ footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of vibrant pumps. The actress has been gravitating towards pointed-toe heels like the metallic pumps she wore on her Instagram story last month which she paired with an Isabel Marant sweater.

Mowry was wearing the ensemble in her latest post where she spoke with Allure about her favorite icons and their past beauty looks.

Mowry has been busy with her latest venture into the beauty space. She launched her first haircare line, 4U by Tia, this past January. The last time we saw her she was educating her followers on the silicone-free brand on Earth Day last month. During the campaign, Mowry slipped on an utilitarian romper with pumps.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years