Tia Mowry Styles Sweatpants With Power Blazer & Nike Sneakers

Tia Mowry brought another mirror selfie to her Instagram story yesterday, showing off her outfit of the day.

The “Sister, Sister” actress wore matching sage green sweatpants with a hoodie. Over the set, Mowry paired an oversized black leather jacket with faux pockets at the hips and black button detailing along the cuffs.

Tia Mowry posing for an OOTD shot in Nike Blazer sneakers on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: IG @tiamowry

The actress styled the streetwear-inspired look with a sleek, high top-knot bun, a smokey eye and false lashes.

For accessories, Mowry wore a pair of thick yellow gold hoop earrings and a thin gold choker necklace with a crescent moon charm, perhaps a throwback reference to her iconic role as Alexandra Fielding in “Twitches”.

For footwear, Mowry sported a pair of black Nike Mid 77 Next Nature Blazer sneakers. The high-top kicks have a black leather upper made out of partially recycled synthetic leather material. The black leather covers the majority of the shoe, save for a wide, white rubber platform, the Nike Swoosh symbol and a white square-shaped pull tab.

Nike Blazer Sneakers CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Mid 77 Next Nature Blazer sneakers were originally introduced in 1972 as basketball shoes but have since become a popular choice amongst sneakerheads, skaters, and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

When it comes to her OOTDs, Mowry loves to sport matching sweatpants sets with various sneakerhead pics, ranging from Nike sneakers to white flattops to sporty sandals.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years