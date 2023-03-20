Tia Mowry Takes Las Vegas by Storm in Crystal-Embellished Blazer & Matching Mary Jane Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry sparkled as she hit the scene for an event in Las Vegas this weekend.

Posting a photo dump on Instagram on Saturday, the “Sister, Sister” star showed off a sleek black blazer covered in sparkling crystals and a pair of matching shorts with a black top tucked into them. The 44-year-old actress and businesswoman also added a silver necklace and giant silver hoop earrings.

As for shoes, Mowry effortlessly pulled her standout look together with crystal-embellished Mary Jane pumps by Miu Miu. The style features a sharp pointed toe, a skinny stiletto heel and a mesh upper adorned with rhinestones.

Miu Miu’s crystal-embellished pumps. CREDIT: Miu Miu

“Vegas, you were amazing. I said it truthfully and candidly in slide 4; it was such an honor to be in the company of 1800+ powerful black women in one room,” Mowry wrote. “To hear their stories, and have the privilege to share a bit of mine. A truly humbling experience. LADIES, no matter what season of life you are in, feel empowered to take up space, share your lights with the world, and leave a little sparkle & shine wherever you go.”

The post also shows her sporting a chic navy suit and coordinating top, which she accessorized with a smattering of gold jewelry. While shoes were eclipsed by her flared trousers, she’s likely donning strappy sandals or classic stiletto pumps.

The 4U by Tia hair care founder has been spotted wearing shoes from top brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin throughout her career. Mowry has also been known to step out in more affordable styles from Nike and Dr. Martens.