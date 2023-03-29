Tia Mowry Serves Sporty Style in Leggings With Prada Belt Bag & Nike Sneakers

Tia Mowry gave monochromatic styling a sporty twist for her latest outing. The “Sister, Sister” star was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles today.

Mowry’s looked cool and casual for the occasion. Her workout wardrobe included a black loose-fitting sleeveless top. She paired the lightweight separate with coordinating sleek cropped leggings. To elevate her ensemble, the “Seventeen Again” star accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings, rounded tinted sunglasses, a choker necklace and a gold watch.

Tia Mowry leaves a gym on March 28, 2023, in Studio City, Los Angeles. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Tia Mowry leaves a gym on March 28, 2023, in Studio City, Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Mowry kept a Prada belt bag strapped across her body and also carried a khaki coat and a large black matte water bottle. The “Whole New You” author styled her hair in cornrow braids and rounded out the look with soft glam and a red matte lip.

A closer look at Tia Mowry’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Mowry tied her outfit together with Nike sneakers. The entrepreneur jazzed up the running sneakers with two ankle bracelets including a gold anklet and a green beaded bracelet. Mowry’s Nike running sneakers had a thick white outsole and a chunky black heel. The shoes also included a white Nike Swoosh, a small satin pull tab and thin black laces.

Tia Mowry leaves a gym on March 28, 2023, in Studio City, Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

