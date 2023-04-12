Tia Mowry Serves Sporty Style in Puffer Vest & Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Sneakers

Tia Mowry served sporty style during her latest outing. “The Game” actress was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Mowry’s workout wardrobe consisted of a hooded black puffer vest that she layered with a Nike tank top and high-waist cropped leggings. The “Sister, Sister” star carried a canned drink in one hand and a reusable black bottle in the other.

Tia Mowry out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Tia Mowry out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mowry accessorized her outfit with round-tinted sunglasses, small gold hoop earrings, a watch and a collection of bracelets. The television personality slicked her hair up into a top knot bun and added neutral matte lipstick.

Rounding out Mowry’s look was the Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature sneakers.

A closer look at Tia Mowry’s Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature sneakers while out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Designed for quick bursts of force, heart-thumping tempo changes and fast-paced workouts, the Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature sneakers help push you to fresh HIIT heights. The large arc on the side acts as a brace for your foot when you’re cutting hard from side to side. The mesh ribbing up top—stitched in with a more secure feel on this version—helps keep your foot snug during moves like lateral bounds and side lunges.

Tia Mowry out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, the “Whole New You” author’s shoe style ranges from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years