Tia Mowry Serves Sporty Style in Puffer Vest & Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Sneakers

Tia Mowry served sporty style during her latest outing. “The Game” actress was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Mowry’s workout wardrobe consisted of a hooded black puffer vest that she layered with a Nike tank top and high-waist cropped leggings. The “Sister, Sister” star carried a canned drink in one hand and a reusable black bottle in the other.
Mowry accessorized her outfit with round-tinted sunglasses, small gold hoop earrings, a watch and a collection of bracelets. The television personality slicked her hair up into a top knot bun and added neutral matte lipstick.
Rounding out Mowry’s look was the Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature sneakers.
Designed for quick bursts of force, heart-thumping tempo changes and fast-paced workouts, the Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature sneakers help push you to fresh HIIT heights. The large arc on the side acts as a brace for your foot when you’re cutting hard from side to side. The mesh ribbing up top—stitched in with a more secure feel on this version—helps keep your foot snug during moves like lateral bounds and side lunges.
When it comes to footwear, the “Whole New You” author’s shoe style ranges from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.
