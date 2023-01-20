Tia Mowry Flatters Her Feet With Delicate Anklet in Puffer Vest & Leggings Posing in Her Shoe Closet

Tia Mowry took to Instagram as she unwinded after a busy day to post a mirror selfie in her closet on Thursday night. She captioned her picture “long day but a great day!”

The former Disney Channel star wore a matching brown loungewear set that featured a zip-up sweater and a pair of joggers. She added to the look with a black puffer vest.

Tia Mowry takes a mirror selfie in her closet and posted it to her Instagram story on Jan. 19, 2023.

Mowry accessorized with a pair of silver-toned hoops and an assortment of gold jewelry that featured bulky rings, a watch and two delicate anklets. Mowry kept her dark brown hair in a sleek top knot bun which brought attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a mauve lip.

When it came to footwear, the “Family Reunion” actress opted to go sans shoes after a busy day out. She most likely slipped into a pair of black sneakers or boots with the comfy look. She’s recently been putting an edgy spin on her casual looks with Dr. Martens combat boots.

Mowry has been very busy since announcing the launch of her very first hair care line, 4U by Tia. Earlier this week, she took her followers behind the scenes of the brand’s first campaign shoot where she posed in a wide array of looks including a pair of ripped jeans and stiletto sandals.

The actress is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

