Tia Mowry Models Chic Denim-on-Denim Look With Miniskirt & Clear Pumps

Tia Mowry showed off a stylish double denim outfit yesterday on Instagram.

Taking to her story, she shared a post of herself sporting a blue denim jacket featuring chunky buttons and a cropped cut with a matching miniskirt.

The former actress and entrepreneur styled the denim-on-denim look with a white tank top, a pair of giant silver hoop earrings and transparent pumps that gave a glimpse of her plum-colored pedicure.

CREDIT: Instagram/TiaMowry

The heels she wore featured nude soles with a sharp pointed toe and super skinny ankle straps. Set on a slender stiletto heel, the style appeared to be around 4 inches in height.

Promoting her new haircare line, 4U by Tia, Mowry added on top of the photo, “Can we have a moment for the hair, @4UBYTIA keeping my curls curling.”

The 44-year-old mom of two also posted some throwback photos of her and her twin sister Tamera from their “Sister, Sister” days on Instagram Wednesday. “Personally, I think @tameramowrytwo and I were serving 90’s fashion icons. Should we recreate some of these looks?” she captioned the carousel of photos, which shows the dynamic duo posing together on and off the red carpet.

Over the years, the former Disney Channel starlet has been spotted wearing shoes from top brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin, but has also been known to step out in more affordable styles from brands like Adidas and Dr. Martens. Some of her favorite shoe styles include strappy sandals, timeless pointed pumps, sleek ankle booties, high-top sneakers and Nike Air Maxes.