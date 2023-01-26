Tia Mowry Slips Into Sleek Thigh-High Boots & Denim Minidress

Tia Mowry shared her denim-centric outfit of the day on Instagram Story today.

The photo, complete with blue heart emojis, saw Mowry clad in a sleeveless denim dress with a front-facing zip-up closure. The dark wash denim was belted, further defining the cookbook author’s silhouette. Styled underneath the dress was a crisp white collared button-down that gave the dress layered overtop of it a preppy vibe.

As for accessories, Mowry went for all gold jewelry which she stacked on her fingers and fastened in her ears, adding a bit of bling to her outfit. Finally, the “Tia & Tamera” actress’ dark brown tresses were styled in a short cutesie and curly bob parted down the middle

The “Sister, Sister” star added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a fitted silhouette, pointed toes and block heels. The leg-encompassing style, and all its colorful iterations, is a favorite of the former Disney Channel star for the footwear’s ability to elongate the legs, streaming the silhouette.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears walkable nude or metallic strappy sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out — think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold embellished strappy sandal heels from brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

