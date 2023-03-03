Tia Mowry’s Daughter Cairo Tries on Her Mother’s Stiletto Heels

Tia Mowry shared a wholesome video of her daughter Cairo trying on her boots to her Instagram Story this Thursday. The short clip saw the 4-year-old with one of her mother’s more extravagant boots, trying them on just to walk around in her closet.

“Cairo said these boots were made for walkin’,” Mowry captioned the photos, making a reference to the classic song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.

Tia Mowry’s daughter Cairo via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: via Instagram

Mowry was out of frame, videoing her daughter who wore a colorful hoodie in oranges and purples with a psychedelic print worn with slouchy jeans. The young fashionista wore coordinating purple bows in her hair and socks on her feet.

When it came down to footwear, Cairo stepped out of her pink and black high-top Nike’s and stepped into her mom’s crystal-embellished knee-high boots with pointed toes and see-through black mesh uppers. The style transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height for a height-enhancing boost.

Tia Mowry’s daughter Cairo via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: via Instagram

Tia Mowry’s daughter Cairo via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: via Instagram

When it comes to footwear, Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears walkable nude or metallic strappy sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out — think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold embellished strappy sandal heels from brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin.

Tia Mowry is seen on Feb. 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

