Tia Mowry Fashionably Dances, Dips & Drops Low in Feathered Pants & Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show what she’s saying no to in 2023.

The “Sister, Sister” actress named bad energy, self-doubt, overthinking and people-pleasing in her video and declared she is saying “YES to myself this year.”

The former Disney Channel star danced in a satin black cowl neck top which she paired with matching LaPointe high-waisted trousers that featured feather trimming along the sides. The embellished pants are from the designer’s Holiday 2023 collection. She added a black leather belt with a light gold buckle to the look.

Mowry accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a pair of hoops and a thin red band and an assortment of bracelets and rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek high ponytail which kept the attention on her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude pink lip. Although it was up, Mowry kept her natural curls showing which she has been doing since announcing her very first hair care line, 4U by Tia.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The leather sandals were mainly covered by her floor-length trousers but the toe strap that sat at the front of her almond toe was visible. She was most likely sporting a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman.

