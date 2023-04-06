Tia Mowry Does ’80s Dance Challenge With Son Cree Hardrict in Oversized Hoodies & Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry and her son Cree Hardrict were a dancing duo in her new Instagram post.

The “Sister, Sister” actress shared a hilarious video on the social media site, which sees her trying to teach Hardrict popular ’80s dance moves. The 11-year-old clearly uninterested goes on to show his mom some of the dances from today.

Mowry and Hardrict were casually dressed for the dance party. The “Seventeen Again” star wore an oversized black hoodie with a pleated tennis miniskirt. Further elevating her sporty-chic style, Mowry added oversized thin hoop earrings and a collection of bangle bracelets.

Finishing Mowry’s look was the Nike Air Max Dawn sneakers. The women’s shoe is crafted with Air cushioning to deliver a feel-good forecast for your day. The sneakers also feature soft synthetic suede and an airy textile blend with a modern design. Plush foam in the midsole slants at the heel for added energy while the outsole pattern gives your style traction.

Nike Air Max Dawn Sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

Mowry’s son Cree Hardrict sported a purple hoodie that featured the saying “Only Good Things” on the back. He complemented the pullover with gray basketball shorts and the Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead sneakers.

Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Yellow. CREDIT: StockX

The SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Yellow features a fuzzy yellow faux-fur upper with suede overlays and a jagged Swoosh to represent the stylization of the bear’s chest fur. A hidden stash pocket is featured inside the tongue that is perfect for extra storage. A yellow midsole, blue outsole, and signature Grateful Dead branding on the tongue complete this euphoric design.

Tia Mowry and her son Cree Hardrict attend the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

