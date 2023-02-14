Tia Mowry’s Son Cree Hardrict Soars Above Her Height in Nike SB Dunk Low Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry and her son Cree Hardrict were a casual mother and son duo while posing on her Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, the “Sister, Sister” star uploaded a video of herself and her 11-year-old son Cree Hardrict. Mowry posed a question to her followers asking if her eldest child is taller than her. She joked with her son that he was standing on his tippy toes to show a height difference between the two.

Tia Mowry and her son Cree Hardrict via Instagram Stories on Feb. 12, 2023.

Mowry mastered cozy monochromatic style in the quick clip. The “Family Reunion” actress wore a black slouchy sweater with loose-fitting pants.

She accessorized the look with chunky gold hoop earrings and a collection of bracelets. Mowry slicked her hair back into braided ponytail and opted for a fresh face no makeup look. Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was black and white Nike sneakers.

Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Yellow. CREDIT: StockX

Cree followed in his mother’s footsteps by sporting an olive green crewneck sweater with denim jeans. On his feet was the Nike Dunk SB Low ‘Grateful Dead’ Bears Yellow. The SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Yellow features a fuzzy yellow faux-fur upper with suede overlays and a jagged Swoosh to represent the stylization of the bear’s chest fur. A hidden stash pocket is featured inside the tongue that is perfect for extra storage. A yellow midsole, blue outsole, and signature Grateful Dead branding on the tongue complete this euphoric design.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

