Tia Mowry Slips Into Suede Knee-High Boots & Skinny Jeans

Tia Mowry brought business casual dressing to Instagram on Tuesday as she posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story.

The former Disney Channel star layered a white crewneck t-shirt with a cream blazer that featured brass-toned buttons along the cuffs and open front. She added to the look with dark blue high-waisted skinny jeans.

Tia Mowry posing for a mirror picture on her Instagram Story on Mar. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Tia Mowry/ Instagram

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of light brown knee-high boots. The suede heels featured a fitted sleeve that cascaded into a pointed toe. The boots brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 2 to 3 inches tall.

This look is different from the spring-worthy ensemble she wore on her Instagram reel on Monday. She was seen wearing a strapless feathered minidress with clear pumps.

Mowry has recently been busy with her latest venture into the beauty space. She just launched her first haircare line, 4U by Tia, which is now available online and in-store at Walmart.

Tia Mowry is seen on Feb. 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

