Tia Mowry Flatters Her Feet in Clear PVC Pumps With Highlighter Yellow Dress for Night Out

Tia Mowry was photographed while having herself a night out in Los Angeles yesterday.

Sporting a pop of color, Mowry’s going-out ensemble centered around a classic maxi dress. The sleek highlighter-yellow garment featured a squared-off neckline, a leg climbing side slit and a tailored bodycon fit.

Tia Mowry is seen on Feb. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Sister, Sister” star wore all-gold accessories which included large hoop earrings, chain bracelets and a plethora of rings among other items. As for her hair, Mowry’s hair was worn down in lengthy braids that cascaded down her back.

The cookbook author upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps made of a clear PVC that gave the footwear an added edge. The clear style was fitted with nude arches and thin stiletto-style heels. A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside such a bold ensemble.

Tia Mowry is seen on Feb. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears walkable nude or metallic strappy sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out — think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold embellished strappy sandal heels from brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

