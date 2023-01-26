Tia Mowry Shares Affirmations in Flowy Miniskirt & Clear Pumps

Tia Mowry is taking the time to share some affirmations on Instagram and she made sure to do it in an adorable outfit.

Yesterday, the actress posted a video proclaiming “You’re allowed to change,” and “You look really cute today!” She did that while wearing a colorful look.

Mowry wore a pink and purple outfit. She started with a chunky sweater cardigan in a bright pink shade atop a classic white shirt. The sweater was designed with buttons down the middle and a thick knit texture. She coupled the sweater with a flowy chiffon fabric miniskirt with a festive floral design.

The “Sister Sister” alum accessorized with big gold hoop earrings, stacked gold bracelets and a gold chain necklace with an emblematic letter “C.”

To add some extra edge, she selected clear pumps with an ankle strap and stiletto heel to complete the look. Mowry recently strapped into the same pair with a matching white set. The illusion of length instantly elongates the legs while keeping with the stylish profile.

Over the past few years, Mowry has used Instagram as a way to show off her evolving style. From her fun transitions to her stylish looks, this mommy mogul is unafraid to show off her unapologetic style. Whether she’s going for tomboy chic in Nike and Dr. Martens or keeping it luxurious in Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, or Stuart Weitzman, this Disney Channel veteran has a footwear wardrobe we can’t get enough of.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years