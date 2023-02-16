Tia Mowry Swaps Oversized Sparkling Top for Fierce Cheetah Print Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

TIa Mowry continued to showcase her sensational style, this time with an edgy twist for her latest Instagram Reel.

On Wednesday, the “Sister, Sister” star uploaded a video on the social media site asking her followers, “Which vibe are you channeling today?”

“It’s giving unbothered,” Mowry wrote under the post.

The new recording begins with the “Family Reunion” actress entering a room with a sparkling beige button-down shirt. The oversized top had a sharp collar, loose-fitting sleeves and small slits on each side. She completed the piece with a set of metallic strappy sandals.

As for glam, Mowry styled her hair in a sleek, long braided ponytail and rounded out the look with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout. To amp up her outfit, she accessorized with thin gold hoop earrings, a collection of bracelets, a watch and a slew of midi rings.

The video eventually transitions to Mowry dressed in a long-sleeve turtleneck cheetah print bodysuit. The one-piece garment had together with a thick black belt that included fringe drawstrings at the center.

This time, the entertainer completed her look with a pair of black thigh-high boots. The silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and sat atop a chunky block heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years