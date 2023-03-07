Tia Mowry Serves Spring Style in Strapless Feathered Minidress & Clear Pumps

Tia Mowry is stepping into a season of self-care with spring-worthy style.

On Monday, the “Sister, Sister” star uploaded a new Instagram Reel that sees her handing off her work responsibilities. She later takes a sip of wine to show her followers what it looks like when she’s in “Do Not Disturb” mode.

“As an empath, sometimes we need a little DND to hold down our energy and protect our peace, where are my fellow empaths?” Mowry wrote captioned the post.

Mowry looked effortlessly chic in the video. The “Family Reunion” actress posed in a strapless baby blue mini dress that featured a dramatic feathery hemline. She complemented the eye-catching piece with an oversized denim jacket that she kept draped over her shoulders.

Further elevating the moment, Mowry accessorized with thin hoop earrings, a choker necklace and a small black leather handbag. She parted her hair to the side and styled it straight. As for makeup, the entertainer went with a soft smokey eye and a neutral lip.

Completing Mowry’s wardrobe was a pair of PVC pumps. The silhouette had a clear triangular pointed toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Tia Mowry is seen on Feb. 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

PVC heels re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years