Tia Mowry Goes ‘Silicone-Free’ for Earth Day in Utilitarian Romper & Pumps in 4UByTia Curly Hair Brand Campaign

Tia Mowry provided fans and followers with facts about the effects of silicone on our planet just in time for Earth Day backed by her own curly hair care product 4UByTia created with a bio-degradable ingredient called Hemi15.

For the promotional clip, the “Seventeen Again” actress was clad in a sleeveless olive green romper featuring a structured appearance and a collared neckline. Mowry’s look also featured a belted midsection that defined her silhouette. The outfit was militaristic, giving off utilitarian vibes with help from the neutral tones and button closures. From the belted waist, the garment transitioned into shorts that gave her outfit a relaxed and casual touch.

Accompanying her look was a myriad of gold jewelry including chunky chain bracelets stacked up, statement rings and a pair of large hoop earrings. The accessories worked to add shine to Mowry’s ensemble. As for her hair, the cookbook author opted to gather her dark tresses back into a slicked-back high ponytail worn out of her face.

Although her footwear was not visible in this video, it’s likely the former Disney Channel star sported matching pointed-toe pump. The footwear is a go-to for Mowry.

The short video shared on Mowry’s Instagram was accompanied by a caption that read, “Silicones, buh-bye! This Earth Day, I’m sharing why Hemi15 is THE one ingredient I had to have in all of my @4ubytia products to keep those curls juicy and help protect Mother Earth! ➿🌎.”

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.