Tia Mowry Models in Ripped Jeans & Stiletto Sandals for 4U by Tia Haircare Line

After officially announcing the launch of her very first haircare line, 4U by Tia, last week, Tia Mowry is getting to work and taking her followers behind the scenes of the first photo shoot for the new collection.

The former Disney Channel star posed in a wide array of looks for the campaign. She originally wore a black scoop neck tank top with light blue ripped jeans.

Mowry accessorized the first look with an assortment of gold jewelry which featured two linked bracelets, a pendant necklace and a pair of hoops. She embraced her natural beauty with her curls and minimal makeup look.

The actress completed the look with a pair of black sandals. The leather heels featured a barely-there silhouette with a toe strap and an almond toe. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the boost of height from the stiletto heel which was at least 3 inches tall.

The rest of the shoot encompassed Mowry wearing a wide range of shoes including pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and fuzzy slippers. She also took a shot of a row with vibrant sneakers from Stella McCartney and Puma.

Mowry shared a sneak peek at her new brand on her Instagram story shortly after posting a nostalgic video where she channeled her character in the 2000s film “Seventeen Again.”.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman.

