‘Masked Singer’ Debuts Epic Costume Unmasking for 2023 Super Bowl Ad With Unexpected Cast

The “Masked Singer” is coming back in the best way possible for its 9th season. The top-secret singing competition will come back to Fox on Feb. 15 but they will be giving their viewers a sneak peek for what’s to come during this Sunday’s football festivities.

During a 30-second commercial in the middle of the Super Bowl, the show will be previewing their most legendary unmasking yet. During the promo, the first unmasking of the season left panelists Nicole Scherzinger in tears and Ken Jeong praising the greatest reveal yet. Viewers should be psyched for a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning contestant to take the stage this coming Wednesday.

The first three contestants of the season are coming to the stage in the best costumes yet.

Fox’s “Masked Singer” releases sneak peeks at new season 9 costumes. CREDIT: Masked Singer

One celebrity will be wearing a black leather corset with matching pants that featured an embellished fiery design and a studded lining that went down the center of the legs. To mask the identity of the celebrity, the outfit is topped with a black horse head that features red and silver embellishments along with a fiery mane. The look was completed with a pair of black leather boots. The heels featured three embellished straps that were fastened with a brass buckle. The ankle boots brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 2 inches tall.

Fox’s “Masked Singer” releases sneak peeks at new season 9 costumes. CREDIT: Masked Singer

The next celebrity to take the stage will be dressed in a mystical gnome-like ensemble. The figure is decorated in green fur and fake flowers and plants. They paired the look with faded purple gloves that featured blue and white embellished stripes. The head of the costume features a floor length orange beard and a hat that picture a house covered in grass and mushrooms.

Fox’s “Masked Singer” releases sneak peeks at new season 9 costumes. CREDIT: Masked Singer

The last figure to take the stage in an ensemble inspired by Greek mythology. The hidden celebrity wore a turquoise scale-like bodysuit which was decorated with embellished satin purple decor around waist, wrists, and neckline. The waist and headpiece featured turquoise snakes resembling the look of Greek mythological figure Medusa. The look was completed with purple leather knee high boots. The heels featured gold embellishment that started at the top of the ruched sleeve that finished by the square toe. The boots brought slight height to the look with a block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

