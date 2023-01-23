Teyana Taylor Cozies Up in Pillow Scarf & Hiking Boots for ‘A Thousand And One’ Sundance Premiere With Husband Iman Shumpert & Kids

Teyana Taylor turned the 2023 Sundance Film Festival into a family affair. The multi-hyphenate entertainer attended the premiere of her new film “A Thousand and One” in Park City, Utah on Jan 22.

Taylor arrived at The Ray Theatre alongside her husband Iman Shumpert and their two daughters, 7-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert and 2-year-old Rue “Rose” Shumpert. The family posed for photos in coordinated ensembles by Thom Browne.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “A Thousand And One” premiere at The Ray Theatre on Jan. 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Teyana Taylor, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Rue Rose Shumpert, and Iman Shumpert attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “A Thousand And One” premiere at The Ray Theatre on Jan. 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, Taylor wore Browne’s vertical pillow scarf on her chest. The “Bare With Me” singer complemented the piece with a gray blazer and matching pleated skirt. Taylor layered her outfit with a white button-down shirt and white joggers.

Related Kenneth Cole and Mou Boots Help Mark Return of Sundance Film Festival Marketing Plays: On Launches Global Running Event + More News Dakota Johnson Soars in Gucci Leather and Louboutin Booties at Sundance Film Festival 2023

To amp up the glam factor, the “Coming 2 America” star went with soft eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. Taylor styled her hair in her faux locs that were pinned up into two space buns, while the rest cascaded her shoulders.

Completing the musician’s outfit were the Mono Hiking Core Cap suede boots in the color sand. The silhouette includes suede and leather uppers with shearling inner lining.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “A Thousand And One” premiere at The Ray Theatre on Jan. 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is the queen of versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

PHOTOS: See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.