Teyana Taylor Styles Edgy Leather Bra With Cargo Pants & Platform Crocs at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Teyana Taylor took a daring approach to monochromatic style for Revolve Festival 2023. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Taylor arrived at the star-studded affair wearing an edgy leather bra. The garment featured buckle straps and gold hook accents on the side with a floral pattern. The “A Thousand and One” actress teamed her top with baggy low-rise cargo pants.

For accessories, the “Bare Wit Me” singer accessorized with hoop earrings, a curved brass lip ring, a thin headpiece and bangle bracelets. As for glam, Taylor went with dramatic winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the multi-hyphenate entertainer boosted her height with a set of Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. As part of Balenciaga’s spring 2022 collection, the chunky black rubber clogs featured rounded toes and perforated uppers with ridged platform soles. Completing the set were silver nail head-shaped accents and nameplates embossed with “Balenciaga” lettering for a grungy edge.

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is known for her versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

The Revolve festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

