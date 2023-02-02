Teyana Taylor Amps Up Baggy Cargo Pants With Platform Crocs & Checkered Blazer at Pre-Grammy Celebration

Teyana Taylor gave her edgy style a slick boost at the Tribute To The Nominees: Pre-Grammy celebration in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. The 2023 Grammy Awards will kick off its annual celebration on Sunday, Feb. 5. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances from Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith.

While arriving at The Globe Theatre, Taylor appeared on the black carpet in a long, brown blazer jacket. The ankle-length coat had boxy shoulder pads, wide lapels, a checkered print pattern towards the bottom and red graphic lettering on the hem. The multi-hyphenate entertainer layered the piece over a black top and baggy low-rise cargo pants.

Teyana Taylor attends the Tribute To The Nominees: A Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Globe Theatre on Feb. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, the “Coming 2 America” star accessorized with a choker necklace and a silver chain that hung from the belt loop of her pants. Taylor styled her faux locs in a messy bun and left a few strands out.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Bare With Me” singer boosted her height with a set of Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. As part of Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection, the chunky black rubber clogs featured rounded toes and perforated uppers with ridged platform soles. Completing the set were silver nail head-shaped accents and nameplates embossed with “Balenciaga” lettering for a grungy edge.

Teyana Taylor attends the Tribute To The Nominees: A Pre Grammy Celebration at the Globe Theatre on Feb. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is the queen of versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streewear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

PHOTOS: See more of Teyana Taylor’s style through the years.