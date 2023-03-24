Teyana Taylor Bursts With Color on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in Rose from Harlem Jordan 1 Sneakers

Teyana Taylor is making her rounds to promote her latest film, “A Thousand and One” — a heartfelt story about an unapologetic and free-spirited mom who kidnaps her son from the foster care system while attempting to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability in an ever-changing New York City.

Her first stop was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night. During the segment, she also talked about teaching Beyoncé the Chicken Noodle Soup dance, meeting her husband Iman Shumpert and falling in love with him when he took his shirt off, and having 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for the new movie.

While arriving to the ABC studios, the fashion lover brought her classic aesthetic in a colorful ensemble. From her vibrant abstract art-inspired jacket to her bungee-style drawstring pants to her Tina Turner graphic tee, she delivered a signature Teyana Taylor outfit.

Teyana Taylor is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 23, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

For footwear, Taylor selected her very own rendition of the Jordan 1s from her collaboration with the mega footwear brand. The shoe, named A Rose from Harlem after Taylor’s popular track “Rose in Harlem” from 2018, has a redesigned upper featuring displaced Swoosh logos, gold embellishments, and rose-themed accents.

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is the queen of versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

Taylor is known for taking risks and experimenting with different fashion trends. Some key elements of her style include oversized hoodies, baggy jeans or sneakers. Taylor’s style is a mix of streetwear, bold prints and sensual silhouettes. She’s not afraid to take risks and push the boundaries of fashion.

