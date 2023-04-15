Teyana Taylor Brings Edgy Style in Leather Fringe Coat & Rubber Boots to Heineken House at Coachella 2023

Teyana Taylor brought her edgy style to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on Friday. The “A Thousand and One” actress was among the many stars to attend the Heineken House in Indio, California.

Taylor arrived at the event wearing a camel-colored ankle-length jacket. The leather coat had a mock neckline, streamlined white lace accents throughout and a fringe hemline. The “Bare Wit Me” singer kept the top open to help show off her graphic olive green cargo pants.

Teyana Taylor stops by the Heineken House at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Heineken

Taylor channeled chic festival style by complementing her outfit with face jewelry, dangling statement earrings and a gold brass lip ring. As for makeup, the multi-hyphenate superstar went with a soft smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

Giving her look a slick boost, Taylor slipped into a pair of dark green knee-high rubber boots. The slouchy silhouette had a chunky round outsole and was set on a thick block heel.

A closer look at Teyana Taylor’s lug sole boots at the Heineken House during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Heineken

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is known for her versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

Teyana Taylor stops by the Heineken House at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Heineken

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

