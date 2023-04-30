Teyana Taylor Makes Colorful Splash in Trench Coat & Heels at Gucci Bungalow 8 Event

Teyana Taylor brought a burst of color to Gucci’s Bungalow on Saturday night. The Italian luxury label and Bungalow 8 founder Amy Sacco hosted a nostalgic party to celebrate the opening of the new Gucci Meatpacking Boutique on Saturday night.

The event included a special DJ set by Idris Elba and a star-studded guest list, with Chris Rock, Sienna Miller, Salma Hayek, Iman, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Leonardo DiCaprio all making an appearance.

Teyana Taylor attends the opening of Gucci’s Meatpacking Boutique store at Bungalow 8 Nightclub on April 29, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci

Teyana Taylor gave her edgy style a vibrant boost for the occasion. The “A Thousand and One” actress donned a multi-colored trench coat that was adorned with paint splashes throughout and had wide lapels and pleated cuffs.

Taylor layered the piece over a white multi-colored set that included a button-down shirt and matching wide-leg pants. She left her top undone to help show off the sheer hot-pink bralette that she was wearing underneath.

Taking things up a notch, the “Bare Wit Me” singer accessorized with diamond stud earrings, nose jewelry and a curved lip ring. As for glam, Taylor curled her raven pixie and opted for a soft smokey eye with a glossy neutral pout.

Teyana Taylor attends the opening of Gucci’s Meatpacking Boutique store at Bungalow 8 Nightclub on April 29, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Taylor’s footwear choice was not visible underneath her pants. However it is likely that she tied her outfit together with a platform silhouette, strappy sandals or trendy sneakers. The multi-hyphenate tends to gravitate towards sky-high styles and statement-making heels for appearances and events.

Teyana Taylor attends the opening of Gucci’s Meatpacking Boutique store at Bungalow 8 Nightclub on April 29, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is known for her versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.