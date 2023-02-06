Teyana Taylor Elevates Plunging Minidress With Red Knee-High Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party

Teyana Taylor amped up a business-chic style moment with edgy elements for Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party last night. The event was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles following the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Taylor looked stunning for the occasion, posing for photos in a sharp black blazer. The overcoat had pointy shoulder pads, wide lapels and a curved hemline. Underneath, the “Bare Wit Me” singer wore a black minidress that featured a plunging deep V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the bodice and an asymmetrical hem.

Teyana Taylor attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 Grammys after-party celebration at Milk Studios on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Taylor accessorized with dangling earrings and a choker necklace. Her faux locs were styled in a high top knot bun and adorned with small jewels.

Completing the multi-hyphenate superstar’s look was a pair of red suede knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette included an elongated pointed toe and sat atop a small heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Teyana Taylor attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 Grammys after-party celebration at Milk Studios on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Universal Music

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored excellence and outstanding achievements in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show was held in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. Beyoncé set a record for the most Grammy wins of all time, winning 32 over all and Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win an award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith on “Unholy.” Lizzo, Adele, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny were also big winners of the night.

