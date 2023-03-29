Teyana Taylor Gives Lux Leather Trend Colorful Upgrade With Bomber Jacket, Tupac T-Shirt & Timberland Boots at CBS Studios

Teyana Taylor gave her edgy style a colorful boost for her latest outing. The multi-hyphenate entertainer was spotted leaving CBS Studios in New York City today. Taylor has been making rounds to promote her new film, “A Thousand and One.”

The “Bare Wit Me” singer was photographed leaving the building in a leather bomber jacket. The piece was decorated with purple, yellow and green and featured a wide collar and zipper detailing at the center. She complemented the outerwear with a Tupac Shakur T-shirt and baggy distressed denim jeans.

Teyana Taylor leaves CBS Studios on March 29, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Channeling Y2K style, the “Coming 2 America” star accessorized with square purple-tinted sunglasses and diamond stud earrings. Taylor styled her pixie cut curly and went with soft glam and a glossy pout.

Related Nicolas Cage Gets Wild in Zebra Pants & Slick Boots at 'Renfield' Premiere Kim Kardashian Cheers for Arsenal in Trench Coat & Smoky Suede Boots With Son Saint West in London Queen Consort Camilla Goes Blue in Tweed Coat & Sharp Boots in Germany

A closer look at Teyana Taylor’s Timberland boots at CBS Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Completing the “Gonna Love Me” musician’s outfit was a pair of Timberland basic 6-Inch boots. Crafted from premium leather they are made with the waterproof seam-sealing that helps to keep your feet dry. This waterproof lace-up silhouette has a padded collar for added comfort and is built to feel sturdy on the job and during your downtime.

Teyana Taylor leaves CBS Studios on March 29, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

For her actual appearance on “CBS Mornings,” Taylor donned a full all-black outfit. The monochromatic moment consisted of a floor-length blazer and loose-fitting trousers. The “How You Want It?” artist complemented the pieces with a plunging bralette that included crisscross detailing on the bodice. On her feet was a pair of pointed-toe heels by Balenciaga.

Teyana Taylor arrives at CBS Studios on March 29, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Teyana Taylor arrives at CBS Studios on March 29, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is the queen of versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

PHOTOS: See more of Teyana Taylor’s style through the years.