Teyana Taylor Matches With Daughters in Jeans & Timberland Boots at ‘A Thousand and One’ Premiere

Teyana Taylor had two special guests by her side as she celebrated the New York City premiere of her new film, “A Thousand and One.” The multi-hyphenate superstar appeared on the black carpet alongside her two daughters Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert.

Taylor and her daughters were a coordinating trio at the event. The “Bare Wit Me” singer donned a black cropped blazer jacket. The overcoat featured satin lapels and was accented with a pair of door knocker earrings that hung from the side breast pocket.

(L-R) Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor and Rue Rose Shumpert at the “A Thousand and One” premiere held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

She complemented the jacket with a simple black top and baggy light-wash denim jeans. Iman “Junie” Tayla and Rue Rose matched in full denim outfits and white sneakers.

Teyana Taylor attends the “A Thousand and One” premiere held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

To amp up her look, the “Coming 2 America” star accessorized with a gold headpiece, oversized hoop earrings and long french manicured nails. Taylor swapped her usual long tresses for a short wavy pixie and rounded out the look with soft glam.

Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boot. CREDIT: DSW

Completing Taylor’s outfit was Timberland’s Basic 6-Inch Boot. The Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boot was designed more than 40 years ago and remains a best-seller today, with tireless waterproof performance and instantly recognizable work-boot styling. They are classic for a reason; crafted from premium leather they are made with the waterproof seam-sealing that helps to keep your feet dry. This waterproof lace-up silhouette has a padded collar for added comfort and is built to feel sturdy on the job and during your downtime.

Teyana Taylor attends the “A Thousand and One” premiere held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is the queen of versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

