Tessa Thompson Radiates in Dramatic Metallic Dress & Heels at ‘Creed III’ UK Premiere With Michael B. Jordan

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan were dressed to impress at the UK premiere of “Creed III” in London today. The actors star in the new sports drama film, which releases on March 3.

Thompson and Jordan made a fashionable appearance while arriving at Cineworld Leicester Square. Thompson graced the red carpet in a voluminous, silver metallic gown. The strapless piece featured a subtle sweetheart neckline, side slant pockets and a dramatic train that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

(L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the UK premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for Warner Bros.

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star opted for minimal accessories including diamond stud earrings and a few midi rings. Thompson styled her hair in a chic bun and let two strands of her bangs frame her face.

Tessa Thompson attends the UK premiere of ‘Creed III’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Michael B. Jordan looked dapper for the occasion. The Emmy Award-nominated actor donned a sharp black suit that was decorated with Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Bird on a Rock Brooches. He continued to accessorize his ensemble with Tiffany diamond studs and a Tiffany Lock Bangle. On his feet was a pair of black leather loafers.

Though Thompson’s footwear was not visible underneath her dress it is likely that she completed her look with towering platforms or sharp heels to elevate her outfit.

(L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the European Premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s experimenting with fun beauty looks or putting twists on classic pieces, her choices regularly land her on best-dressed lists.

Tessa Thompson at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2022, wearing a Brandon Blackwood dress. CREDIT: Getty Images

