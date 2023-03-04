Tessa Thompson Talks ‘Creed III’ in Punk Rock Leather Dress and Knee-High Boots on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Tessa Thompson appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night. Clad in an ultra edgy ensemble, Thompson sat down with Fallon to discuss working with the likes of Michael B Jordan on the set of her new film “Creed III.”

Tessa Thompson on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress appeared on the talkshow in a black leather maxi dress that had a heavy BDSM quality comprised of a body-con fit with silver eyelet detailing. The skirt on the dress was seemingly splayed to one side, dotted with rows upon rows of those metal eyelets, giving the garment a futuristic punk rock vibe. The top half of the dress was not unlike a leather jacket, featuring a similar silhouette in a shiny leather with criss-crossing straps that intersected round the neckline, also studded with silver hardware.

Rounding out the look, Thompson layered black sheer tights under her dress, giving her extra coverage. On the accessories front, the “Men in Black 4” star mixed metals, donning chunky silver rings and contrasting gold earrings.

When it came down to footwear, Thompson sported black leather knee-high boots with rounded toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into what appeared to be stylistically curved block heels ranging around 4 to 5 inches in height.

A closer look at Tessa Thompson’s shoes. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to fashion. For footwear, the “Creed” star favors wrap-around heels, chunky combat boots, height boosting platform heels, and leather loafers.

“Creed III” hit theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

Tessa Thompson on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

