Tessa Thompson Revamps Preppy Style With Tulle-Embellished Boots on ‘Good Morning America’

Tessa Thompson was spotted post-filming, leaving the “Good Morning America” studios today in New York.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress was outfitted in a preppy ensemble which included a plaid midi-length dress in a peachy pink hue. Overtop her dress sat a black and white plaid coat featuring an oversized fit and black leather lapels. Tied round her neck was a bright red tie that was worn like an ascot or bowtie.

Tessa Thompson is seen leaving “Good Morning America” on Feb. 23, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

As for her hair, Thompson wore her lengthy tresses down and braided back, styled in a low pony of some sort with certain front-facing pieces left out to frame her face. Thompson’s jewelry was all-gold and shiny, decorating her ears and fingers brightly.

On her feet, Thompson wore black pointed ankle boots fitted with 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels, suede uppers and a streamlined silhouette. The pointed-toe pair also featured voluminous black tulle that lined the tops of each boot where the shoe met the ankles.

A closer look at Tessa Thompson’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Tessa Thompson is seen leaving “Good Morning America” on Feb. 23, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s experimenting with fun beauty looks or putting twists on classic pieces, her choices regularly land her on best-dressed lists.

PHOTOS: High heels through the decades.