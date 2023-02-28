Tessa Thompson Shimmers in Sculpted Gold Dress & Glossy Pumps at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Tessa Thompson glittered in gold at the “Creed III” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The Emmy-nominated actress stars in the drama film, which debuts in theaters on March 3.
Thompson appeared in sparkling style for the event held at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For the occasion, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star donned a gold shimmering dress from Wiederhoeft’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The sculpted piece featured a scooped neckline, contouring bodice and flowing skirt.
To further elevate the moment, Thompson accessorized with a statement choker necklace, small earrings and a few midi rings. The entertainer debuted auburn hair, which was parted on the side and slightly curled on the ends.
Giving the look a refined finish, Thompson slipped into a pair of patent pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on style featured a thin ankle strap, a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.
Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.
Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s experimenting with fun beauty looks or putting twists on classic pieces, her choices regularly land her on best-dressed lists. For footwear, the “Creed” star favors wrap-around heels, chunky combat boots, towering platform heels, and leather loafers.
“Creed III” hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.
PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the Creed III Los Angeles premiere.