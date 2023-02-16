Tessa Thompson Parties in Flowing White Dress & 6-Inch Heels in London

Tessa Thompson was spotted attending a “Creed III” premiere party at NoMad yesterday in London. The star was styled in a stark white ensemble which she wore with sky-high heels.

Making a glamorous appearance, Thompson wore a white off-the-shoulder maxi dress with lengthy sweeping sleeves and a slinky silhouette. On the accessories front, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress toted a shiny black teardrop clutch from Simone Rocha which she wore with ultra-shiny silver accessories.

Tessa Thompson is seen attending the “Creed III” afterparty at NoMad on Feb. 15, 2023 in London. CREDIT: GC Images

As for her hair, Thompson gathered her reddish brown hair into a sleek updo with front-facing face-framing pieces.

Standing tall, Thompson wore black platform sandals with thick heels that had the star towering over her fellow thespians. While unconventional, the heels act to lengthen and elongate, while the straps secure the impressive shoes in place. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 6 inches in height.

A closer look at Tessa Thompson’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s experimenting with fun beauty looks or putting twists on classic pieces, her choices regularly land her on best-dressed lists.

Earlier in the day, Thompson attended the UK premiere of “Creed III.” Thompson hit the red carpet in a voluminous, silver metallic gown by Robert Wun Couture. The strapless piece featured a subtle sweetheart neckline, side slant pockets and a dramatic train that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

Tessa Thompson attends the UK premiere of ‘Creed III’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

