Teresa Giudice Shares Favorite Shoe Styles & Brands at ‘Mafia Mamma’ Red Carpet

Teresa Giudice doesn’t always trade in comfort over style, as she told FN this week.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has been in the spotlight since 2009 when the popular Bravo series premiered. Since rising to fame, she has authored four cookbooks and two memoirs, became a certified yoga instructor and joined the cast of “Celebrity Apprentice.” However, outside of her professional life, she also has a knack for style.

Giudice attends the ‘Mafia Mamma’ New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Giudice recently showed off her style on the red carpet ahead of the New York screening of “Mafia Mamma,” a new movie starring Toni Collette. She wore a bright pink minidress with a high neckline, long sleeves and small cutouts throughout the center of the piece. She paired the dress with nude platform sandals from Celine.

Though she hasn’t found shoes yet to wear to the upcoming “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 reunion, she talked to FN about her footwear preferences.

“All of the expensive shoes unfortunately kill your feet,” Giudice said to FN. “I find that a platform is the most comfortable. I love a comfortable shoe. This is my first time wearing Celines and they’re so comfortable. You know what I also find is so comfortable? Saint Laurent. But anything with a platform, I like.”