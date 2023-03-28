Taylor Swift Brings Drama in ’80s-Inspired Hooded Jumpsuit & Pointy Boots to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Taylor Swift sparkled as she attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The singer is nominated for seven awards tonight including Song of the Year, Best Fan Army and Best Music Video. She also received the Innovator award for her impact on global pop culture.

The “Blank Space” singer wore a black sequin-embellished Alexandre Vauthier long-sleeve jumpsuit that featured a fitted hood and an asymmetrical skirt overlay. The dramatic one-piece is from the designer’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Taylor Swift at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Swift accessorized with a multi-toned set of rings from KatKim jewelry. She kept her dirty blond hair in a sleek style with her bangs facing towards her face bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a glossy mauve lip.

The singer’s tights connected to her booties. The fitted silhouette was decorated with the same embellished look as the rest of the jumpsuit. The pantaboots sported a pointed toe at the front and finished with a stiletto heel in the back that was about 4 inches tall.

Taylor Swift speaks onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Swift was styled by Joseph Cassell who also works with Maitreyi Ramakrishnanon, Carly Pearce and Reba McEntire.

The “Wildest Dreams” singer is currently on her Eras tour where she is singing a set of songs from each of her previous albums. The show has gained much attention with stars like Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, and Ellen Pompeo being spotted in the audience. Her fans have gone viral on TikTok with their tour outfit ideas. Swift alone has already been seen modeling different outfits from top labels like Carolina Herrera, Roberto Cavalli, and Oscar de la Renta while performing.

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

