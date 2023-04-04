Taylor Swift’s Team Responds to Complaints from Fans on Eras Tour Merch Fading

Taylor Swift’s team responded to fans’ complaints about their Eras Tour merch.

The award-winning singer-songwriter’s website posted a statement Monday about how fans can best take care of their Eras Tour merchandise after some fans complained online of the products fading after one wash.

“Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print,” reads a statement on the singer’s official website.

“This slight fade is related to the product’s distressed, vintage look. Please also note it is important to follow product care instructions as listed on the product label when washing and drying your items, to best protect and maintain the product’s look and feel.”

The Care Notice also said that they would provide replacements to fans who experienced a dramatic loss of pigments or ink bleeding of their product.

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour on March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., and will continue in 20 cities until Aug. 9th in Inglewood, Calif. The ongoing sixth headlining concert tour includes songs from each of Swift’s albums and includes a total of 44 songs at each show so far. Having not toured for her studio albums Lover, Folklore, and Evermore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift has embarked on the Eras Tour in support of all of her albums, including her latest, Midnights.

