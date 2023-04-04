×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Taylor Swift’s Team Responds to Complaints from Fans on Eras Tour Merch Fading

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
GettyImages-1474279431-2
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
View Gallery 7 Images

Taylor Swift’s team responded to fans’ complaints about their Eras Tour merch.

The award-winning singer-songwriter’s website posted a statement Monday about how fans can best take care of their Eras Tour merchandise after some fans complained online of the products fading after one wash.

“Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print,” reads a statement on the singer’s official website.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Merch Shirt
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Merch Shirt
CREDIT: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

“This slight fade is related to the product’s distressed, vintage look. Please also note it is important to follow product care instructions as listed on the product label when washing and drying your items, to best protect and maintain the product’s look and feel.”

The Care Notice also said that they would provide replacements to fans who experienced a dramatic loss of pigments or ink bleeding of their product.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “The Eras Tour.”
CREDIT: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour on March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., and will continue in 20 cities until Aug. 9th in Inglewood, Calif. The ongoing sixth headlining concert tour includes songs from each of Swift’s albums and includes a total of 44 songs at each show so far. Having not toured for her studio albums Lover, Folklore, and Evermore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift has embarked on the Eras Tour in support of all of her albums, including her latest, Midnights.

PHOTOSSee all of Taylor Swift’s best looks from her “Midnights” era.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad