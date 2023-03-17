Taylor Swift Teases Eras Tour With BTS Rehearsal Photos in Ivy Park x Adidas Sneakers

Just before her world tour kicks off, Taylor Swift showed a glimpse at her rehearsal process.

The Grammy-winning artist posted to her Instagram on Thursday. She captioned the post “In my Eras era. 💅” and included a series of photos taken during her rehearsals for the upcoming Eras tour. The tour starts tonight in Glendale, Ariz., and will travel to 20 cities with 52 shows in the US leg. International dates have not been announced yet.

In her post, Swift wore a few looks. One was a black sports bra with high-waisted textured green cargo pants from Free People. The pants featured a tie waist with large side pockets. In another photo, Swift wears a navy Conway Recording Studios crewneck sweatshirt paired with black leggings from Booty by Brabants. She added sneakers from Ivy Park x Adidas. She wore the Ivytopia Savage Trail Sneakers in a beige colorway with leather uppers and a thick sole. The sneakers are sold out but are available on resell websites like Goat and Flight Club.

Swift also wore denim overalls with flower and cat patches embroidered throughout paired with a yellow long-sleeve bodysuit from Agolde underneath. Finally. she wore a red tank top with black high-waisted shorts and beige fishnet tights.

As the Eras tour quickly approaches, fans are in a frenzy preparing for the concerts in looks inspired by Swift. TikTok has 36 million videos of fans showing off their Eras Tour looks under the hashtag “erastouroutfits.”

The “Midnights” singer also shared additional content before the tour starts. She released four songs on Thursday night. The “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of songs “Eyes Open”, “Safe & Sound” and “If This Was a Movie” were released. She also released her previously-leaked song “All the Girls You Loved Before.”

