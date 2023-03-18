Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Shoes: See the Star’s Dazzling Christian Louboutin Stage Looks

Taylor Swift kicked off her highly-anticipated Eras Tour last night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. For a full three hours, Swift sang and danced to a sold-out stadium, bringing her performance A-game in a variety of show-stopping costumes and footwear from Christian Louboutin.

The songstress donned a variety of custom shoes from Louboutin in attention-grabbing silhouettes — from knee-high to ankle length embellished with crystals in a multitude of shades. The shoes ranged from both custom and existing silhouettes.

Worn with a sequined bodysuit, Swift opened the show in custom “Eleonora Botta” knee-high boots in a bedazzled style with sturdy sculptural block heels.

During the second acts, the hitmaker donned custom ‘Cate’ knee-high boots in a shorter but similarly crystalized silhouette followed swiftly by a pair of chunky patent leather “Moc Lug” loafers during act six.

In her “1989” era during act eight, the songstress stepped out in a pink fringy crystalized two piece paired alongside matching hot pink “Strass” booties that stopped at the ankles. Finally, act 10 saw Swift in her “Midnights” era wearing a dark blue crystalized fringe bodysuit with matching crystal embellished “Gael” boots.

The Eras Tour is the ongoing sixth headlining concert tour by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Having not toured for her studio albums Lover, Folklore, and Evermore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift is embarking on the Eras Tour in support of all of her albums, including her latest, Midnights. The tour began March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. and will continue in 20 cities until Aug. 9th in Inglewood, Calif.

