Taraji P. Henson Lets Her Feet Breathe in Leather Sandals & Tie-Dye Kimono on Bali Vacation

Taraji P. Henson posted up on Instagram in breezy style while vacationing in Bali, Indonesia.

The multi-hyphenate star wore a blue and pink tie-dye set for another round of pictures. Henson wore a loose-fitted kimono on top of a pink ruched crop top. The pants were also relaxed and fell right above her feet.

For accessories, Henson opted for colorful beaded bracelets, earrings and a necklace that read “Blessed” in diamonds.

To match the boho vibe, the “Hidden Figures” star wore her locs styled in a bun with beautiful yellow flowers accented throughout. Henson went without makeup for this look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

As for footwear, Henson slipped on a pair of breezy leather sandals, featuring crisscross straps and metallic hardware. This style is ideal for vacationing as they give comfort and fashion with ease. The thespian threw on a similar pair when she enjoyed a traditional performance of “Ramayana” also in Bali.

The 52-year-old is enjoying her trip while serving stylish outfits. From the popping pink dress she wore while swinging above the trees to the printed maxi skirt she slipped on while meditating, Henson is proving that she has a penchant for breezy style. These looks are very different from her eye-catching red carpet style but memorable nonetheless.