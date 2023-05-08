Taraji P. Henson Serves Drama in Cutout Dress & Heels for Hello Beautiful

Taraji P. Henson took to Instagram in a glamorous ensemble from her latest shoot for Hello Beautiful Muva’s Day issue.

The “Hidden Figures” star posed in a black long-sleeve gown that featured a cutout design that connected to a sculptured shoulder and waist accent. The fitted silhouette graced the floor with a cascading train.

Henson accessorized the look with an assortment of gold studs. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek braid that cascaded down the front of her gown. Henson went with a glamorous makeup look that featured a smokey eye and a red lip.

Unfortunately, the actress’ footwear was hidden underneath her cascading gown. She most likely slipped into a pair of heels to elevate her outfits.

Henson was seen in an array of glamorous ensembles for the cover shoot. In another photo, she posed in a sheer black glove dress that featured a hood and crystal embellishments. She paired the fitted piece with silver sandals. The heels featured an almond toe decorated with a clear toe strap. The crystal-embellished ankle strap supported the length of the stiletto heel which was about 3 inches tall.

The cover of the issue went to her last look, a black crystal-embellishment gown that featured a turtleneck and cutouts along the waistline. The angle hid her footwear from view but she sported the same glamorous hairstyle and makeup look she had on in the first look.

The “Empire” actress was dressed by styling duo Wayman and Micah who can also be credited for the copper ombré power suit and sandals she wore to CinemaCon last month. The two have also worked with other stars like Coco Jones, Tessa Thompson and Jennifer Hudson.

