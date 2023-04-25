Taraji P. Henson Shines in Copper Ombré Power Suit & Sandals at CinemaCon 2023

Taraji P. Henson gave a power suit a shiny upgrade while promoting her upcoming film, “The Color Purple,” at the State of the Industry and Warner Brothers Pictures’ presentation during CinemaCon 2023. The new musical adaptation will hit theaters on Dec. 25. Henson was joined by her costars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks for an intimate conversation with the film’s director Oprah Winfrey onstage.

The Academy Award-winning actress brought sharp style to the event held at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas today. Henson donned a copper ombré suit. The “Baby Boy” star’s ensemble included a blazer and coordinating flowy pants.

Taraji P. Henson at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Henson’s overcoat featured pointy shoulder pads, a plunging deep V-neckline, a ruched bodice and a pleated hem. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the entertainer simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings. She styled her hair in a top knot bun and let side bangs frame her face.

Taraji P. Henson at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for CinemaCon

Completing Henson’s outfit was a pair of sandals. The slip-on silhouette peeked out underneath her pants and included a shiny round outsole and a thick strap across the toe.

(L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for CinemaCon

Henson is known for being a fashion fixture. She never refrains from making bold statements during appearances and on the red carpet. The entertainer tends to gravitate towards feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. Henson’s style is confident and unapologetically glamorous and so are her footwear choices. From strappy sandals to pointed-toe pumps to sneakers, the “Hidden Figures” star has a versatile shoe style that ranges from elegant to edgy.

