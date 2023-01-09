Taraji P. Henson Glamorously Swings With Incredible Views in Breezy Dress & Barefoot on Bali Vacation

Taraji P. Henson is continuing her vacation-style streak with breezy pieces and beautiful scenery. The award-winning actress is currently on a month-long spiritual journey in Bali, Indonesia. During a recent interview on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, Henson revealed that she would be taking the trip to discover what truly makes her happy.

Henson gave her Instagram a peek at her getaway through a series of carousel-style images on Instagram, where she appears at the Bali swing amusement and theme park.

In the first photo of the slide, the “Empire” star poses on the Bali swing in a vibrant pink maxi dress The sheer piece had billowy short sleeves and fringe accents on the hem. To amp up the glam factor, Henson accessorized with dangling statement earrings. For glam, she went with soft makeup and parted her locs on the side.

In another shot, the Golden Globe winner sits perched underneath a round branch in a yellow floral maxi dress. The garment included a plunging neckline, halter neckline and slits near the hem. To place more emphasis on her ensembles, Henson styled both looks barefoot.

Although she was posing without shoes, the “Hidden Figure” actress typically favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps when it comes to footwear. The star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

Henson is known for being a fashion fixture. She never refrains from making bold statements during appearances and on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli.

PHOTOS: Discover Taraji P. Henson’s glamorous looks over the years in the gallery.