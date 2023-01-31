Taraji P. Henson Looks Ethereal in Purple Sheer Skirt While Barefoot in Bali

Taraji P. Henson continues to impress her followers with her vacation photos in the paradisiac Bali, Indonesia. On Monday, the actress shared another set of images from her trip on Instagram. “I miss you, Bali. That’s all,” she captioned.

The pictures showed Henson sitting in a floral swing with the sweeping jungle landscape as her jaw-dropping backdrop. The “What Men Want” actress was ethereally dressed in a purple creation from Koki Kamala, a brand that creates luxury leather bags and fashion, celebrating diverse vibrancy and joys.

This particular creation features a sheer flowy skirt with ruched layers, adding to the drama. Henson coupled her skirt with a lavender crisscross cutout top in lavender and dressed it up with a contrasting white belt to cinch her waist.

Henson allowed her beautiful faux locs to drape her shoulders, serving up ideal relaxation vibes. She accessorized the look with tribal earrings, a bold necklace and red beaded bracelets. Keeping with the natural aesthetic, the thespian opted for no makeup.

Related Ashley Graham Pops in Green Bikini and Woven Hat for Romantic Tropical Vacation Britney Spears Twirls & Dances Barefoot in Crop Top & Low-Rise Shorts Kristin Cavallari Goes Barefoot in Black Bikini on Vacation

The actress went barefoot for the occasion, but she has an affinity for stylish footwear. During her Bali trip, she donned a variety of styles, including gladiator and thong sandals. The “Empire” star often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps and is known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia. Working with her stylist Jason Bolden, they have created stunning looks designed with feathers, pleats, and sparkles featuring cutouts, slits, and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang, and Giambattista Valli.

PHOTOS: Taraji P. Henson, Heidi Klum & More Celebs Dazzle at amfAR Gala NYC 2018