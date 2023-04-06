×
Taraji P. Henson Brings the Drama in Distressed Blazer, Opera Gloves & Shiny Patent Pumps to ABC Studios

By Ashley Rushford
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson gave a monochromatic style moment a dramatic boost for her latest appearance. The Oscar-winning actress was spotted arriving at ABC Studios in New York City today.

The actress is currently promoting The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, founded by her, and Kate Spade New York’s new partnership to bring wellness pods to HBCU campuses, serving more than 25,000 Black women nationwide.

For the appearance, Henson wore a full all-black ensemble. The “Empire” alum’s outfit consisted of a cropped sleeveless blazer and high-waist wide-leg pleated trousers. Henson’s double-breasted overcoat included pointy distressed shoulder pads and sharp lapels.

Taraji P. Henson, ABC Studios, Platform Pumps, Celebrity Style, New York City
Taraji P Henson arrives at ABC Studios on April 6, 2023, in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

To further elevate the moment, the “Baby Boy” star complemented her wardrobe with dramatic, billowy sleeves and form-fitting opera gloves. Henson continued to amp up her look with a sparkling sequin choker necklace. As for glam, the entertainer went with a bright magenta lip and styled her blunt-cut bob straight.

Giving her the look an edgy boost, Henson slipped into a pair of patent platform pumps. The glossy style peaked out underneath her pants leg and featured a chunky, pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Taraji P. Henson, ABC Studios, Platform Pumps, Celebrity Style, New York City
Taraji P Henson arrives at ABC Studios on April 6, 2023, in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. 

Henson is known for being a fashion fixture. She never refrains from making bold statements during appearances and on the red carpet. The entertainer tends to gravitate towards feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli.

