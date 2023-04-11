Taraji P. Henson Gets Colorful in Versace Leggings, Faux Fur Coat & Stiletto Boots for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Taraji P. Henson will return to television screens on Wednesday’s episode of “Abbott Elementary.” The Golden Globe Award-winning actress makes a guest appearance on the hit ABC comedy series as Vanetta, the mother of Quinta Brunson’s character Janine Teagues.

In an interview with USA Today, Henson explained that Vanetta is completely different from her former “Empire” character Cookie Lyon.

“She’s saucy, but she’s a little different” than Cookie, Henson says of her latest character. “Cookie had her stuff together .. this girl, she’s just a mess. She likes the clubs, she’s just a little selfish,” Henson said.

(L-R) Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson and Quinta Brunson on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” on April 12, 2023. CREDIT: ABC

In a preview teaser clip, Henson clicks her heels down the linoleum hallway as she brightly enters Janine’s classroom unannounced wearing a cropped green fur coat, a large black Gucci bag and pink floral Versace leggings. In the episode, Vanetta shows up and ruins Janine’s Memorial Day plans when she asks her daughter for help.

Taraji P. Henson and Quinta Brunson appear on “Abbott Elementary” on April 12, 2023. CREDIT: ABC

For glam, the “Baby Boy” star styled her hair in voluminous waves and went with soft makeup. As for accessories, she added oversized hoop earrings, a choker necklace and bedazzled pointy nails.

On Henson’s feet was a pair of black leather ankle boots. The slouchy silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and a gold stiletto heel. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

(L-R) Quinta Brunson and Taraji P. Henson appear on “Abbott Elementary” on April 12, 2023. CREDIT: ABC

Henson is known for being a fashion fixture. She never refrains from making bold statements during appearances and on the red carpet. The entertainer tends to gravitate towards feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. Henson’s style is confident and unapologetically glamorous and so are her footwear choices. From strappy sandals to pointed-toe pumps to sneakers, the “Hidden Figures” star has a versatile shoe style that ranges from elegant to edgy.

