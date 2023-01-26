Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Make for a Stylish Duo in Heels on Fox’s ‘Name That Tune’

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir made for a fashionable duo on a recent episode of Fox’s gameshow “Name That Tune,” which premiered yesterday. “Name That Tune” is a gameshow that first premiered in 1952 and focuses on contestants competing to identify songs being live on-stage.

For their game-show appearance, the duo went for colors. Lipinski wore a highlighter-green strapless minidress, which she styled with layered necklaces and several gold bangle bracelets.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir close friendship is evident as they dance onstage during their “Name That Tune” appearance. CREDIT: FOX Image Collection via Getty I

Weir wore a pair of high-waisted baggy trousers in black & white with a watercolor print. He paired the pants with a navy blouse. The skater also styled his outfit minimally with a silver-and-gold and toned watch.

For footwear, Lipinski went with a pair of cream pointed-toe pumps to pair with her eye-catching dress. While Weir’s shoes aren’t evident in this shot, the ice-skating icon is known for his love of oxfords and platform boots with 3 to 5-inch heels.

Lipinski and Weir bonded over their professional background after appearing on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and have since remained NBC’s primary figure skating commentators. The two have formed a close professional and personal relationship together to where Weir served as Lipinski’s bridesman in her 2017 wedding to Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy.

Weir and Lipinski also share an instagram account where they post their latest takes on social media challenges, clips of their media appearances, OOTD’s and more.

PHOTOS: Johnny Weir’s Most Glitzy and Glamorous Figure-Skating Style Through the Years