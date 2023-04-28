Tamron Hall Suits Up in Light Blue Blazer & Pointy Heels for Global Citizen Now Summit

Tamron Hall was sharply suited as she attended the Global Citizen Now Summit in New York on April 28.

The talk show host wore a gray top underneath a light blue double-breasted blazer with structured shoulders and two front pockets. She paired the jacket with matching flared trousers.

Tamron Hall attends the Global Citizen Now Summit at The Glasshouse on April 28, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Hall opted for minimal accessories with a sparkling pair of silver-toned hoops to keep the focus on the vibrant suit. She kept her dark brown bob in a side-swept style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy sheer pink lip.

The Emmy Award-winning talk show host slipped into a pair of black heels. The leather shoes were mostly covered by the flared pant legs but the pointed toe peeked through the front. She was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Hall is always dressed by Eric Niemand, who can also be credited for the black floor-length tulle gown she wore to the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards last year. In the past, the stylist has worked with other stars like Beyoncé.

The last time we saw the producer was at the Groundbreaker Awards last week. She was spotted wearing a breezy floral dress with gilded heels.

The Global Citizen Now Summit is a two-day program taking place at The Glasshouse in New York that brings together government leaders, leading journalists and philanthropic experts to discuss ideas that will impact and drive urgent action to end extreme poverty. Actor Hugh Jackman acts as the Global Citizen Ambassador and the co-chair of this year’s event. Other stars like Gayle King and John Legend are set to attend the event.