Tamera Mowry Blooms in Floral Dress & Mary Jane Pumps at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Tamera Mowry brought florals to the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023 this Thursday. The ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Mowry slipped on a floral Zimmerman number for the occasion. The designer drew inspiration from ’50s glamour as the design plays on the brand’s signature whimsy while the pleated sweetheart neckline and peplum miniskirt amp up the romantic vibe. The belted waist only added more sophistication to the frock.

Tamera Mowry at the Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Tamera Mowry at the Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The mommy mogul’s curly tresses were styled in a messy bun as her coils brilliantly shaped her face. Her accessories — gold hoop earrings and chain necklace — were simple but eye-catching. She brought the deep pink color of her dress to her lips with high-spirited lipstick.

For footwear, the “Sister Sister” actress went for Tamara Mellon Patent Leather Pumps in a Mary Jane fashion, designed with a pointed toe and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. The patent leather finish and multi-strap and buckle closure at the ankles is what sets this pair apart from others.

A closer look at Tamera Mowry’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Black women in the film and television industries. This year’s event will be held by Essence magazine at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with honorees including Tara Duncan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

