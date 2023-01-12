Tamera Mowry Updates ’90s Style With Overalls & Chunky Boots

Tamera Mowry traveled back to the ‘90s while posing on Instagram. The actress posted a new transition video, showing off two different looks.

In the first look, you can see the “Sister Sister” star in a laidback, cozy outfit made up of a classic white tee and fruity peach-colored joggers. On her feet was a pair of icy white Nike Air Force 1s. The historic sneaker has been deemed one of the most popular lifestyle sneakers as it is an indestructible streetwear staple.

Then, Mowry transitioned to a more nineties-inspired getup wearing a pair of distressed denim overalls atop a white tee. She wrapped a brown and black flannel top around her waist to really tap into the nostalgia of the moment. Her accessories included gold hoops, colorful bracelets and a fitness watch.

She wore her hair up in a messy bun leaving room for two bouncy curls to drape her face alongside a textured headband.

For footwear, she selected chunky platform boots to coordinate with the black color in the flannel and the headband. The multifaceted style is ideal for a go-to winter boot as it can be worn with dresses, jeans, outerwear and so much more.

Over the years, the NAACP Image Award-winning actress and talk show host has let her personal style shine through with vibrant ensembles. Mowry can be seen slipping into everything from Aleví Milano pumps to animal-printed sneakers.